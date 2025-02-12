MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

