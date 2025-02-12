Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

