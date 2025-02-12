Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading Up 38.9% – Here’s What Happened

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 38.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 252,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 136,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Melkior Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.
Melkior Resources Company Profile
Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.
