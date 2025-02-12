Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 40,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Metallic Minerals Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

