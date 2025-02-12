MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 503,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 804,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

