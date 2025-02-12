MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234 shares.The stock last traded at $62.40 and had previously closed at $65.42.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

