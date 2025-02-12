MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $314.19 and last traded at $318.35. Approximately 3,262,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,058,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,930 over the last ninety days. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

