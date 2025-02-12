Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.2 million-$912.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.9 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.73. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

