Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
TAP opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.
Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
