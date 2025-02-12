Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

