Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 589.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

