Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%.
Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.63.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
