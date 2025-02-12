MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MTN Group Stock Down 0.1 %
MTN Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 13,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.39.
MTN Group Company Profile
