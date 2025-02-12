MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MTN Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 13,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.