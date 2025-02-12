Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. 3,788,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,764,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

