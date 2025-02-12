Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Critical Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SRIVARU alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Mullen Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $40,000.00 142.19 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $1.09 million 14.59 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SRIVARU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mullen Automotive.

This table compares SRIVARU and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Mullen Automotive N/A -333.18% -146.78%

Summary

SRIVARU beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

(Get Free Report)

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SRIVARU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRIVARU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.