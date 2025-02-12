Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Critical Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership
6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SRIVARU and Mullen Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SRIVARU
|$40,000.00
|142.19
|-$11.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Mullen Automotive
|$1.09 million
|14.59
|-$457.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares SRIVARU and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SRIVARU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mullen Automotive
|N/A
|-333.18%
|-146.78%
Summary
SRIVARU beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SRIVARU
Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
