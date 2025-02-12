Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation recently announced its decision to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend. The declaration was made by the Corporation’s Board of Directors on February 11, 2025. This development was disclosed in a press release titled “Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Declares Dividend,” which was shared as Exhibit 99.1 in the latest Current Report on Form 8-K.

Under this declaration, a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share has been approved for the first quarter of 2025. Shareholders as of the record date, February 25, 2025, are set to receive this dividend on March 13, 2025. It is notable that this dividend amount marks an increase of $0.01 per share compared to the dividend paid out in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, parent company of Journey Bank, operates as a registered financial holding company with its headquarters located in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. With a subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, the corporation caters to individuals, families, nonprofits, and business clients in various counties through its 22 banking offices.

It is essential to note the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements as outlined in the press release. Such statements are not indicative of current or historical facts but rather involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Factors such as economic trends, credit risk management, regulatory compliance, and other contingencies may affect future results and should be duly considered.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution and not overly rely on forward-looking statements without considering the associated risks and uncertainties. It is vital to conduct thorough due diligence and take into account all relevant factors before making any investment decisions or judgments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Muncy Columbia Financial’s 8K filing here.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

