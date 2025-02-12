Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.2% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,008.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $919.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,032.85.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total value of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. The trade was a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

