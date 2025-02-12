NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.04% and a negative net margin of 356.76%.
Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.48.
