NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.04% and a negative net margin of 356.76%.

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

