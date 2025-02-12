Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NAC opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.