Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 3rd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JGH opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

