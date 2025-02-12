Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

