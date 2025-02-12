Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NBB opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

