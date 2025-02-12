NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 44650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3,950.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 21.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2,043.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

