Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.68). 78,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 130,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.67).

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.33.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

