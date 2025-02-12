Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Announces Earnings Results

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oncimmune had a net margin of 586.08% and a negative return on equity of 760.96%.
Oncimmune Stock Up 5.1 %
ONC traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.01 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,037. The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. Oncimmune has a one year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.80.
About Oncimmune
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oncimmune
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer’s Stock Is About to Make a Super Big Advance
Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.