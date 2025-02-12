Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Announces Earnings Results

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oncimmune had a net margin of 586.08% and a negative return on equity of 760.96%.

Oncimmune Stock Up 5.1 %

ONC traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.01 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,037. The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. Oncimmune has a one year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.80.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

