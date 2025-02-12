Organigram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 754290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$206.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

