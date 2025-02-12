Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.57 and last traded at C$29.46, with a volume of 102709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

