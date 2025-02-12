Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Walmart, Affirm, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate in industries related to outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, and hunting. These companies typically manufacture, distribute, or sell products and services geared towards outdoor enthusiasts and may include companies in the outdoor gear, apparel, equipment, and related sectors. Investing in outdoor stocks can provide exposure to the growing outdoor industry and opportunities for financial growth within this market segment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 5,782,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,807,379. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $103.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,103. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83.

