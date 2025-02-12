Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFLC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.