Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

PEGA stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 1,529,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total value of $586,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,176.22. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

