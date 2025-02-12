Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,791 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $516,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

