Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Petrus Resources Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.34. 2,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,611. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.02.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
