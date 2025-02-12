Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.34. 2,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,611. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.02.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.