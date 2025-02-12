Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Firefly Neuroscience, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture, and sell medications, vaccines, and other healthcare products. These stocks are typically part of the healthcare sector and can be influenced by factors such as drug approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for healthcare products. Investors may be drawn to pharmaceutical stocks for their potential for growth and innovation within the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $872.61. 1,349,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,581. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.94. The company has a market capitalization of $828.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. 10,513,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

AIFF stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 75,516,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,900,375. Firefly Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIFF

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.73 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.14. 949,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $493.30 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $373.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.20. The company had a trading volume of 684,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,542. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $903.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Featured Stories