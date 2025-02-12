PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. PodcastOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PodcastOne Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of PODC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 56,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,262. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.80.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

