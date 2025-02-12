PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. PodcastOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
PodcastOne Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of PODC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 56,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,262. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.80.
