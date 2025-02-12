Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PIF stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.61. 7,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.62. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PIF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

