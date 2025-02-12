Portfolio Design Labs LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

