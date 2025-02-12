Portfolio Design Labs LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Texas Instruments by 703.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 327,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 79,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

