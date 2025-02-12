Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

United Airlines, Expedia Group, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, RTX, Zscaler, and Viasat are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial passenger and cargo airline services. Investors can purchase these stocks, which represent ownership in the airline company and can fluctuate in value based on factors such as financial performance, industry trends, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. 2,888,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $7.06 on Tuesday, hitting $195.94. 988,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.36.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,888,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,475,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $128.81. 1,125,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $209.03. 413,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -833.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $256.42.

Viasat (VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 8,736,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Viasat has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

