Promising Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 09th

Booking, Expedia Group, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate hotels or related properties. Investors can purchase these stocks as a way to invest in the hospitality industry and potentially profit from movements in the stock market related to the hotel sector. The performance of hotel stocks is often influenced by factors such as tourism trends, economic conditions, and global events that impact travel and lodging demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $107.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,887.47. 430,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,947.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,461.75. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded up $29.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.37. 9,377,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $205.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,102. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.83.

