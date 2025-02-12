ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

