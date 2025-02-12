ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $45.45. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 536,163 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.