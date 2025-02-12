Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 80000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

