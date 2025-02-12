Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01). 15,155,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 54,632,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a market cap of £12.36 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

