QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 1,309,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,851. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

