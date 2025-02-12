Real Estate Stocks To Consider – February 12th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Zillow Group, and Bank of America are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or invest in real estate properties. These stocks represent ownership in real estate assets such as residential, commercial, industrial, or retail properties, providing investors with exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical properties themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 26,811,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,855,867. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 13,892,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.60. 3,439,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,383,943. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $775.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Zillow Group (Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,026,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,496,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

