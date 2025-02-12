Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altus Power (AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2025 – Altus Power was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Altus Power was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/6/2025 – Altus Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Altus Power was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AMPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 5,285,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.05. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 4.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 312,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

