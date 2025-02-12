RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 6,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 8.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.57.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
