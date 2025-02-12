Rep. Byron Donalds Buys GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 782,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,303. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $111,923,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 931,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,710,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,633. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

