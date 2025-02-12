Rep. Byron Donalds Sells RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RLI stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other news, Director David B. Duclos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This represents a 38.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $33,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in RLI by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,219 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $17,854,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

