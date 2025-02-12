Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ICF International stock on January 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 1/30/2025.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.99 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03.

In other ICF International news, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

