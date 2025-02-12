Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on January 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Intapp Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 265,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,054. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Intapp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after buying an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $651,530.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,441 shares in the company, valued at $662,191.74. This represents a 49.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,196,318.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 803,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,641,620. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

